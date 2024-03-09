At least 10 dead and 10 missing as landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island

PADANG, Indonesia (AP) — Torrential rains have triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing at least 10 people and leaving 10 others missing. Mud, rocks and uprooted trees rolled down a mountain and reached a river that burst its banks and tore through mountainside villages in West Sumatra province. The spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency said Saturday that rescuers pulled out seven bodies in the worst-hit village of Koto XI Tarusan, and recovered three others in two neighboring villages. He said that 46,000 people had fled to a temporary government shelter after the flood and landslide buried 14 houses while 20,000 houses were flooded up to the roof.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.