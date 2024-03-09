80 years after D-Day, a World War II veteran is getting married near beaches where US troops landed

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A 100-year-old American World War II veteran plans to marry his 96-year-old fiancee in France as part of that country’s 80th anniversary celebration of D-Day. Harold Terens and Jeanne Swerlin of Boca Raton, Florida, have dated since 2021 and enjoy dancing, kissing and holding hands. Terens served from 1942 to 1945 as a radio technician in the Army Air Forces. After D-Day in June 1944, he went to France to bring captured Germans and freed American prisoners to England. She was in high school at the time and dated soldiers who tried to impress her with war souvenirs. They plan to be married on June 8 at a chapel near the Normandy beaches where U.S. forces landed.

