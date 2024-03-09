2 killed including a 16-year-old in Russian artillery strikes in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say two people including a teenage boy have been killed in Russian artillery attacks. Russia meanwhilesaid Saturday it shot down a Ukrainian fighter jet and destroyed a wave of drones over several regions. Ukraine’s allies in the West are delicately raising the prospect of sending troops. Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said Friday that deploying NATO troops to Ukraine “is not unthinkable.” French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that the idea should not be ruled out. The governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region said a 16-year-old boy was killed there while another person died in in the Donetsk region, much of which is under Russian control and where fighting has been heavy throughout the war.

