With Venezuela’s election set for late July, President Nicolás Maduro holds all the cards
By REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s presidential election so far is a one-horse race for incumbent President Nicolás Maduro. That’s not for a lack of potential challengers, or because of any great affection from voters. It’s because he’s the only politician with the means for a campaign and a guaranteed spot on the ballot. Electoral authorities this week said the election will take place July 28. Maduro is sure to represent the powerful United Socialist Party of Venezuela. But his government has moved to sideline his strongest challenger, and the remaining contenders lack enough political machinery for a viable campaign.