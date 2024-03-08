With DeSantis back from Iowa, Florida passes $117B budget on final day of 2024 session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are heading home after raising the the minimum age for strippers from 18 to 21 and passing a $117 billion state budget on the final day of their 60-day annual session. Unlike the previous two years when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was gearing up to run for president, the governor didn’t ask the Legislature for much this year. There were fewer divisive bills addressing issues like abortion, guns, race and LGBTQ+ rights and more discussion House Speaker Paul Renner’s and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s priorities. Renner succeed in passing social media restrictions for minors and Passidomo passed a package of bills aimed at increasing access to health care.

