Who are the Russian dissidents still serving time after Alexei Navalny died behind bars?

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to secure his fifth term in power this month on the heels of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death in prison. The death demoralized Kremlin critics. It also elicited concerns about the safety of other imprisoned dissidents. Many have been sentenced to long terms behind bars as part of Putin’s relentless crackdown on dissent. During his 24-year rule, Putin has gone from tolerating dissent to suppressing any challenger. Most Russian opposition politicians are in prison or exile. Some of the prominent imprisoned dissidents include Vladimira Kara-Murza, who is serving 25 years. Others are serving sentences of four to 8 ½ years behind bars.

By DASHA LITVINOVA and KATIE MARIE DAVIES Associated Press

