UN Security Council urges Sudan’s warring parties to halt hostilities during holy month of Ramadan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging Sudan’s warring parties to halt hostilities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and allow desperately needed aid to reach 25 million people. Ramadan is expected to begin on or around Monday, depending on the sighting of the new moon. The vote Friday on the British-drafted resolution was 14-0 with Russia abstaining. Sudan plunged into chaos in April, when long-simmering tensions between its military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary broke out into street battles in the capital, Khartoum.

