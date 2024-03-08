Two former Texas deputies have been acquitted in the death of a motorist following a police chase

Two former Texas deputies have been found not guilty in the death of a Black motorist who was shot several times with a stun gun following a police chase. A Travis County jury on Thursday found former Williamson County deputies Zach Camden and J.J. Johnson not guilty on manslaughter charges in the 2019 death of 40-year-old Javier Ambler II. The traffic stop was filmed by the real-time police TV series “Live PD.” A&E Networks has since canceled the show. Police body-camera footage shows Ambler died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.

