The Biden-Trump rematch comes into view with dueling visits to Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The 2024 presidential election campaign will pick up Saturday where the 2020 contest left off. Or, more precisely, in a place where it never actually ended. Georgia was so close four years ago that Republican Donald Trump finds himself indicted here for his push to “find 11,780 votes” and overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Now, fresh off their Super Tuesday domination to set up a near-certain rematch, the two rivals will hold dueling events in a state that both parties see as pivotal to winning in November. There is agreement, at least, that Biden and Trump each have a path to victory — and plenty of obstacles along the way.

By BILL BARROW and JEFF AMY Associated Press

