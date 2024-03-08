Serbia revokes an expulsion order for a Russian woman after a public outcry

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A pro-democracy Russian group in Serbia says authorities have revoked an expulsion order for a Russian woman who signed an open letter denouncing the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Democratic Society group said Friday that police told Elena Koposova that her appeal has been granted and that she can stay in Serbia, where she has lived with her family since 2019. Koposova was among a number of anti-war Russians in Serbia who have had their residence permits revoked for unspecified reasons of Serbia’s national security. Serbia has maintained friendly relations with Russia despite formally seeking EU membership.

