Republican Matt Dolan lands former US Sen. Rob Portman’s endorsement in Ohio’s Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Matt Dolan has landed the endorsement of former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman in the three-way primary to face Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall. The Cincinnati Republican’s backing Friday could provide an important boost to Dolan, a Cleveland-area state senator, particularly in southwest Ohio. In a letter to fellow Ohioans, Portman said Dolan’s conservative record and “focus on achieving results” sets him apart from his two rivals: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Trump-endorsed Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno. The primary is March 19. Portman’s 2022 Senate pick, ex-Ohio Republican Chair Jane Timken, went on to finish fifth.

