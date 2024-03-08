Pope Francis appears in good form and reads homily after the flu sent him to the hospital for tests

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis appears to be in good form as he made his first parish visit outside the Vatican this year. He delivered his homily and heard confessions on Friday after a lingering bout of the flu sent him to the hospital for tests and forced him to cancel some appointments. Francis read his homily aloud in a strong voice with some occasional coughs. Previously, he asked an aide to deliver his remarks to spare him the strain. He is still having mobility problems and used a wheelchair rather than walk with a cane, even for a short distance.

