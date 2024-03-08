Oklahoma couple loses memories after wedding photos stolen from photographer

By Kolby Terrell

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — An Oklahoma wedding photographer said his clients have nothing left but the previews he sent after the precious memories were stolen.

Robert Jacobs said microphones, lenses and cameras were taken out of the back of his car. But losing memory cards was the worst part, because they had an entire wedding album on it.

“Basically, just everything was gone,” said Jacobs, who owns Everything Photography.

The couple was married in February, but now they said they won’t get to see most of the memories from that day.

“It’s just devastating losing all that,” said the groom, Jeffrey Henderson. “There’s anger just towards the universe.”

The photographer said he left his car unlocked on accident. When he went back, camera bags, lenses and his cameras were gone.

“That parts on me. But someone came in, I guess just saw a great opportunity,” Jacobs said.

That meant the memory cards were gone too, with the couple’s entire wedding’s worth of photos.

“Not only did they get the SD cards, but they got the backup,” Jacobs said.

The couple resorted to checking pawn shops and asking around the photographer’s apartment.

“We were lucky enough that we got a few sneak peek photos, so we have a couple great shots,” Henderson said. “Things happen, and so, at the end of the day, anger doesn’t provide us anything, so it transitioned from that anger to what can we do.”

They hope whoever took it has a change of heart and gives it back.

“We’re just going to hope and pray that someone has a little bit of empathy for these guys,” Jacobs said.

The photographer is doing a reshoot for the couple, but they all still want to get the real memories of the day back soon.

