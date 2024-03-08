Oil slick spotted near Southern California’s Huntington Beach

By Cheri Mossburg and Zoë Howes, CNN

(CNN) — The US Coast Guard and local authorities are investigating an oil sheen in the waters off Huntington Beach in Southern California.

The slick was spotted Thursday evening about a mile and a half offshore and is approximately two and a half miles long, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The City of Huntington Beach, which boasts the moniker Surf City USA, said its Marine Safety Division is evaluating the coastline for any impact. So far, “no oiled wildlife has been observed,” according to the Coast Guard.

“Early thoughts are that it’s from a platform,” said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley about the possible source of the spill.

The Coast Guard said the exact source has not yet been identified.

In 2021, a massive spill of as much as 131,000 gallons of oil in the same vicinity prompted officials to close area beaches for about a week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.