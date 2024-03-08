Officers need warrants to use aircraft, zoom lenses to surveil areas around homes, Alaska court says

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that law enforcement officers must obtain a warrant before using aircraft to scope out the area around a person’s home with binoculars or cameras with zoom lenses. The decision released Friday comes in a case that dates to 2012. Alaska State Troopers had received a tip that John William McKelvey III was growing marijuana on his property in a sparsely populated area north of Fairbanks. An attorney for McKelvey called the ruling a “tremendous decision” to protect the privacy rights of Alaskans. The Alaska Department of Law did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.