North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper rescinds 2021 executive order setting NIL guidelines in the state

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper rescinded an executive order from 2021 on Friday that established guidelines for allowing college athletes to profit from their fame. The executive order originally came as the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to make money off the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). It was designed as “a standard” for schools to use in setting their own policies. It came as multiple states passed their own varying NIL laws. But a federal judge recently barred the NCAA from enforcing NIL rules in a case involving the states of Tennessee and Virginia.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.