Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage

NEW YORK (AP) — Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced after 11 years of marriage and two children. The Oscar-winning actor and Millepied, a choreographer and director, finalized the divorce last month in France, where they live. People magazine reported the news, citing a representative for Portman. A representative for Portman declined comment on the record to The Associated Press. Representatives for Millepied did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The 42-year-old Portman and 46-year-old Millepied met on the set of “Black Swan” and share two children. Millepied was the choreographer on the ballet movie that won Portman her best actress Oscar.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.