Mountain House poised to become California’s newest city

By Lee Anne Denyer

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, California (KCRA) — A San Joaquin County community is on the verge of becoming California’s newest city. Early election results show high support for a measure to incorporate Mountain House.

“Right now, it’s trending in that positive direction,” said Jodi Almassy, the deputy general manager for the Mountain House Community Services District. “This is huge I can’t say enough.”

As of Wednesday night, preliminary results from the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters showed 91% of voters cast ballots in favor of the incorporation of the City of Mountain House.

“I don’t know why Mountain House shouldn’t be a city at this point,” said resident Erin O’Bra Wednesday.

If Measure D formally passes, the plan is for Mountain House to make the switch to cityhood July 1. Residents, Almassy said, shouldn’t expect to see drastic changes in their day-to-day lives despite the gravity of the change.

“This was a historic ballot measure,” Almassy said. “In terms of services, they’re not going to see a huge change. It doesn’t mean overnight there is going to be a radical change in the services that we’re providing to Mountain House residents but it provides us that opportunity so that we have access to more funds and revenue coming in.”

If their community becomes a city, it will also pivot from being governed by a community service board to a new city council. Dr. Andy Su is currently leading the race to become Mountain House’s first mayor, as of Wednesday night, garnering more than half the vote.

“I just want to continue to serve Mountain House,” Su said Wednesday. “When I saw the first update, I was pretty excited.”

Su spent his Election Day at a tennis match.

The tennis coach, doctor, longtime community resident and current board member said Wednesday he’s not celebrating yet, knowing there are still votes to be counted.

Su said he moved to Mountain House in 2004 and first ran for elected office in the community in 2008. He’s served on the Board of Directors for 16 years. He thanked his supporters for their continued support.

He said, should he be elected, he’s eager to speak with residents about what change they would like to see made as the community transitions into this new chapter.

The ballot certification deadline for San Joaquin County is April 2.

California last added a new city in 2011 with Jurupa Valley in southern California.

