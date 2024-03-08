Motorcyclist identified in fatal February crash on north side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan on Feb. 29, 2024, at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and York Drive. This intersection is just south of Woodmen and Academy.

According to CSPD, when officers arrived at the crash, the driver of the motorcycle had already been transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries he received as a result of the crash.

The driver has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 43-year-old Jacob (Jay) “Kingpin” Munson.

CSPD says that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is the 11th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year, there were 11 traffic fatalities. In the last 365 days, there have been 50 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.