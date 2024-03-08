Military’s Ospreys are cleared to return to flight, 3 months after latest fatal crash in Japan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military has greenlighted its Osprey to return to flight, three months after a part failure led to the deaths of eight service members in a crash in Japan in November. Naval Air Systems Command announced it on Friday. Before clearing the Osprey, officials said they put increased attention on the Osprey’s proprotor gearbox, instituted new limitations on how the Osprey can be flown and added maintenance inspections and requirements that gave them confidence the aircraft could safely return to flight. The entire fleet was grounded Dec. 6, a week after eight Air Force Special Operations Command service members were killed when their CV-22B Osprey crashed off Yakushima island.

