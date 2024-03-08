Mexico-bound plane lands in LA in 4th emergency this week for United Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner headed to Mexico City from San Francisco has made an emergency landing in Los Angeles after the crew reported a hydraulics issue, in the fourth emergency involving a United Airlines flight this week. The Federal Aviation Administration says United Airlines Flight 821 carrying 110 people on board landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The agency says that it will investigate the incident.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.