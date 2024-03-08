Malfunction sends eastbound Skyline train in the wrong direction

By Web staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — Concerns are being raised after a malfunction on Oahu’s Skyline light rail train on Thursday. Some customers say the train changed destination and reversed back in the west direction.

About 30 riders reportedly had to get off the train at the Kualakai – East Kapolei station when the train reversed back in the wrong direction from the Pouhala – Waipahu station. It happened around 6 a.m.

Operations to get the portion of the affected system back into service went according to plan, city officials tell Island News. No passengers were harmed and a bus bridge was activated and this modified service last for 25 minutes before normal operations resumed.

City and County of Honolulu Dept. of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton told Island News, “Our system detected an anomaly in its control system and as a result of that, the system reacted as its designed to do – if this had to do with a track issue, it detected it couldn’t determine whether the track was occupied and so everything stopped according to protocol, it went into a preprogrammed scenario which meant the train then went back to the previous station.”

