Humane Society in Pueblo sees influx of dogs, asks community for help to create kennel space

today at 9:03 AM
Published 9:15 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) in Pueblo says that they have seen a massive influx of dogs being brought in.

HSPPR says that in the last 7 days alone the Pueblo location welcomed 97 dogs. For context, the Pueblo shelter only has 97 kennels.

According to HSPPR, they are running low on kennel space!

If you have lost your four-legged friend, check here to see if they have been brought to HSPPR.

If you want to adopt a new furry family member, just in time for some spring adventures, click here to see dogs available for adoption.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13

