How the US military is scrambling to build a floating dock for urgently needed aid to Gaza
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive floating pier that will allow ships to sail up to Gaza and offload aid will soon sail from the U.S. to the Mediterranean Sea as the U.S. looks at ways to address Gaza’s dire food needs. While Army and Military Sealift Command personnel will be used to get the pier up and running, the Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be on the ground in Gaza. President Joe Biden announced the pier Thursday in his State of the Union speech.