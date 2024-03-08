Helicopter carrying National Guard members and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3
LA GRULLA, Texas (AP) — A helicopter carrying three National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent has crashed along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, killing three of the people on board. That’s according to Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, the county’s top local official. Vera says a fourth person on board is in critical condition after Friday’s crash. The crash happened near La Grulla, which is in Starr County. Border Patrol spokespersons did not immediately return messages seeking comment.