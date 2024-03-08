Helicopter carrying National Guard members and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3

LA GRULLA, Texas (AP) — A helicopter carrying three National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent has crashed along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, killing three of the people on board. That’s according to Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, the county’s top local official. Vera says a fourth person on board is in critical condition after Friday’s crash. The crash happened near La Grulla, which is in Starr County. Border Patrol spokespersons did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.