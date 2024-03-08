Friday is the last day US consumers can place mail orders for free COVID tests from the government

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government is suspending mail orders for free COVID-19 tests — at least for now. Friday is the last day residential households can request for free virus tests shipped through the United States Postal Service. According to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, a division of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, orders are set to close at 11:59 p.m. PT. Mail orders for free COVID tests from the government have been paused or expanded before. Despite Friday’s suspension, it’s still possible for the program to resume again down the road — with ASPR noting that it reserves the right to use COVIDTest.gov in the future as needed.

