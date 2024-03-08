Flurry of veteran salary dumps floods NFL free agency with a surplus of safeties

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — There’s suddenly a slew of safeties available when NFL free agency opens next week. Teams began ditching higher-priced veterans in advance of free agency and some stars with All-Pro pedigrees hit the open market. Those include Justin Simmons, Kevin Byard, Eddie Jackson and Jordan Poyer. Xavier McKinney also is set to entertain offers after the New York Giants decided not to place one of their tags on him. This surplus of safeties could provide instant success for defenses but might also suppress what they’ll command in salaries.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.