Fatal crash in western Wisconsin closes state highway

DEWHURST, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a crash at a western Wisconsin highway intersection has left at least one person dead. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department says preliminary reports indicate a semitrailer on State Highway 95 collided with a van traveling on County Highway J outside the town of Dewhurst on Friday. The department says the van entered the intersection and was struck by the semitrailer. The crash left Highway 95 closed. It’s not clear how many people were riding in the two vehicles.

