Facing historic shifts, Latin American women to bathe streets in purple on International Women’s Day

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Women across Latin America are bathing their city streets in purple in commemoration of International Women’s Day at a time when gender rights advocates in the region face both historic steps forward and setbacks. Following decades of activism and campaigning by feminist groups, access to things like abortion has rapidly expanded in recent years, sitting in contrast of mounting restrictions in the U.S.. Women have increasingly stepped into political roles in the region of 670 million people, with Mexico slated to make history this year by electing its first woman president. At the same time, activists in Argentina have been left reeling with the rise of anarcho-capitalist Javier Milei.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.