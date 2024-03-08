Driver pleads guilty to reduced charge in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the June crash that killed actor Treat Williams. Under the plea deal, Ryan Koss, who knew Williams, was given a one-year deferred sentence and as part of his probation will have his driving license revoked for a year and must complete a community restorative justice program. Authorities say Koss was turning left into a Dorset parking lot in an Honda SUV on June 12 when he collided with Williams’ oncoming motorcycle. Williams, who was 71 and lived in Manchester Center, was airlifted to an Albany, New York, hospital where he pronounced dead. Williams’ nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” Koss originally pleaded not guilty to a felony charge.

