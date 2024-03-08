Coverage of Olympic champion Tori Bowie’s mental health struggles wins AP story of the year honors

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Associated Press Sports Writers Eddie Pells and Pat Graham won Story of the Year honors in the annual contest for AP staffers judged by the Associated Press Editors for their coverage of Olympic champion Tori Bowie’s mental health struggles. AP Sports Writer Michael Marot captured the Package of the Year award for his coverage of the passing of former Indiana coach Bobby Knight. AP photographer Mark J. Terrill won Best Portfolio for his work featuring game action photos, along with feature art and a portrait.

