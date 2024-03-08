Canada will restore funding to UNRWA, the embattled UN agency in Gaza

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will restore funding to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians, weeks after the agency lost hundreds of millions of dollars in support following Israeli allegations against some of its staffers in Gaza. Canada was one of 16 countries that temporarily halted future payments. Israel accused 12 of its employees of participating in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel that killed 1,200 people and left about 250 others held hostage in Gaza. In response, Canada and the other countries suspended funding to UNRWA worth about $450 million, almost half its budget for the year.

