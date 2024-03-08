Bribery, fraud charges reinstated against former New York Lt. Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin. The decision Friday by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan reversed a December 2022 ruling by a lower-court judge that wiped out the bulk of the case against the Democrat, leaving only records falsification charges. The appeals court said in the written decision that a jury could infer from the alleged facts in the case that Benjamin promised to perform an official act in exchange for monetary payments. The ruling pertained to Benjamin’s dealings with a real estate developer who contributed to his campaign.

