Biden says he’ll sign proposed legislation to ban TikTok if Congress passes it

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has endorsed legislation that could lead to the popular video-sharing app TikTok being banned in the United States, a move that comes amid growing concern in Washington about keeping Americans’ private data out of China’s hands. The legislation that passed through the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously on Thursday calls on China’s ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok — or effectively face a U.S. ban. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson also supports the bill and has indicated it would soon come up for a full vote in the House. Biden in an exchange with reporters on Friday said of the legislation, “If they pass it, I’ll sign it.”

