Behind-the-scenes of AP photographer’s experience covering violence against women in Haiti

Ariana Cubillos is an Associated Press photojournalist based in Caracas, Venezuela. She was based in Haiti from 2004 to 2009, also covering the country’s 2010 earthquake and its descent into gang violence. This feature is part of a series highlighting Associated Press journalists for Women’s History Month. As a photographer documenting a crisis, Ariana shares how being a woman opened a door for her to tell these vulnerable stories and build a connection with the subjects she was photographing in Haiti.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.