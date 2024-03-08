AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Georgia’s presidential primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from their big wins on Super Tuesday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump head to Georgia, where they’ll campaign for votes in Tuesday’s presidential primary. The day will likely have additional significance for Trump, as voters in a total of four states may award him enough delegates to clinch the Republican nomination for president. On Saturday, Biden and Trump will hold campaign events in Georgia, which is expected again to play a pivotal role in the general election. Tuesday is the earliest Trump could reach the GOP nomination. For Biden on the Democratic side, it’s March 19.

