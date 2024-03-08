Alaska whaling village teen pleads not guilty to 16 felony counts in shooting that left 2 dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 16-year-old teen charged as an adult in the shooting deaths of two people in the northwest Alaska whaling village of Point Hope had not guilty pleas entered for him Friday by his public defender. Guy Nashookpuk appeared telephonically from jail but did not speak during the short arraignment. The next hearing was scheduled for early May. A grand jury has charged Nashookpuk with 16 felonies, including two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting Feb. 25 that left two people dead and two others injured. Officials in Alaska’s North Slope Borough have not named the victims or released a motive in the village about 700 miles northwest of Anchorage.

