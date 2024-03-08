A student from Mexican teachers’ college where 43 disappeared dies in a confrontation with police

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A student from a rural Mexican teachers’ college where 43 youths disappeared in 2014 has died in a confrontation with police. Prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Friday that the confrontation occurred late Thursday on a roadway near the teachers’ college. The college said the dead student, and another who was wounded, were attacked by police. State police said the students were armed and opened fire on officers after police tried to pull over the pickup they were riding in because it was reported stolen. Prosecutors said drugs and a gun were found in the vehicle.

