West Virginia could become the 12th state to ban smoking in cars with kids present
By JOHN RABY
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia could become the 12th state to ban smoking in vehicles with children present under a bill that has won final legislative passage. The bill passed by the House of Delegates on Thursday now goes to Republican Gov. Jim Justice. Violators could be fined up to $25, but only if they’re pulled over for another offense. Smoking with children present cannot be the main reason a driver is stopped. The legislation narrowly made it through the House finance committee earlier in the week after one Republican delegate called it “just another big government bill.” West Virginia has the nation’s highest rate of adult cigarette use.