Weather Alert: Snowy and colder through Friday

Weather Alert: Tracking snow for Thursday night into Friday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with rain and snow showers developing for the afternoon. Highs today will be in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Snow showers tonight with accumulating snow, especially for northern El Paso County and Teller County where Winter Weather Advisories have been posted.

EXTENDED: Periods of snow will continue through Friday afternoon... before tapering off and coming to an end Friday night. We'll see more sunshine and gradually warmer weather through the end of the weekend and early next week. High temps Sunday will climb back into the 60s.