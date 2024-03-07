Virginia budget leaders confirm Alexandria arena deal is out of the proposed spending plan
By SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work on compromise budget legislation Virginia lawmakers will take up later this week is complete, and the bill does not include language enabling a proposed relocation by the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to Alexandria. Top lawmakers confirmed that Thursday, saying they had completed work on the spending plan lawmakers will take up later this week. The development is not the end of the road for the proposal but it marks another blow. The deal is a top priority for GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who could try to revive it another way.