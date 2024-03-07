United flight forced to return to Houston airport after engine catches fire shortly after takeoff

HOUSTON (AP) — A United flight from Houston to Fort Myers, Texas, was forced turn around Monday after one of the plane’s engines caught fire. KTRK-TV reports that several of the 167 passengers aboard the Boeing 737 took video showing a line of flames shooting out of the engine. FlightAware shows Flight 1118 taking off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport at 6:40 p.m. It turned around at 6:52 p.m. The plane landed back at Bush Airport at 7:13 p.m., just 33 minutes after takeoff.

