UN raises alert for 780,000 people displaced in Mozambique, most due to violence in north
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The United Nations’ refugee chief has raised a new alert over 780,000 displaced people in Mozambique. The vast majority of them have fled their homes because of a seven-year insurgency by a jihadi group that has thrown the north of the country into turmoil. U.N. high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi was on a visit to Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province on Thursday. The U.N. says the number of displaced people in the country has increased by 80,000 since January because of new attacks by Islamic State-affiliated militants in Cabo Delgado.