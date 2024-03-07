Trump is set to finalize his RNC takeover, installing a key ally and his daughter-in-law as leaders
By STEVE PEOPLES and MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Donald Trump is set to complete his formal takeover of the Republican Party as GOP officials prepare to install the former president’s hand-picked leadership team — including his daughter-in-law — at the head of the Republican National Committee. The full committee is scheduled to vote Friday morning. Trump’s team is promising not to use the RNC to pay his mounting personal legal bills. But once the vote is finalized, Trump and his lieutenants will have firm control of the party’s political and fundraising machinery with few, if any, internal limits. Michael Whatley, a North Carolina Republican with a sharp focus on voter fraud, is set to become the party’s new national chairman.