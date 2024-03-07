Tennessee bill to ban some animals from restaurants moves closer to becoming law

By Tony Sloan

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — A bill to ban some animals from restaurants in Tennessee is close to becoming law.

This bill was brought to Senator Page Walley by restaurant owners in Savannah, TN.

Businesses told him customers are bringing in pets that aren’t service animals and it’s causing trouble.

This bill would ban any animal that isn’t a trained service animal from indoor areas of a restaurant. People would still be able to bring them to outdoor areas.

This would not apply to service animals since that is federal law. Lawmakers say optional support animals are the ones that would be affected by this since they aren’t certified service animals.

Some restaurant owners say they’ve been threatened by customers.

“Our restaurant owners are being threatened with lawsuits that typically don’t emerge. And you can imagine the type of distress this causes. And sometimes they’ll just capitulate because they don’t want to deal with the prospective legal action,” said Senator Walley.

Walley says he worked with the Disability Rights of Tennessee on the legislation. The bill aims to specify knowing the difference between a service animal and a pet.

Service animals have been properly bred and raised for service to a person with a disability, or patrol dogs.

The bill has passed the House and Senate, and now goes to the Governor for his signature to become law.

