San Francisco mayor touts possibilities after voters expand police powers, gets tough on drug users

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mayor London Breed is pledging even greater improvements under a pair of controversial public safety proposals voters approved this week. In her State of the City address Thursday, Breed touted recent accomplishments and made a case for another term in office. She faces a tough reelection in November as voters express dissatisfaction over crime, homelessness and the city’s empty downtown. The measures approved by voters Tuesday expand police powers and force some welfare recipients into drug treatment, raising questions about the city’s commitment to progressive values. But Breed said San Francisco remains a progressive haven.

