Safe Streets area in West Baltimore celebrates full year without a homicide

By Kelsey Kushner

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A West Baltimore neighborhood where the city’s violence intervention program, Safe Streets, has a location, is marking a significant milestone.

The Penn North community has gone an entire year without a murder. It has been 478 days without a homicide investigation in the neighborhood.

The Penn North neighborhood was once the epicenter of unrest in the city.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said this accomplishment is proof that his office’s anti-violence and crime initiative programs, including Safe Streets, are working.

“These Safe Streets workers and out there mediating conflict that most people would run away from,” Scott said.

Residents say everyone deserves to live in a neighborhood that is safe and free of murders.

“It feels good to walk out your door and say, ‘OK, there’s not a dead body,'” said Antonio Hayes.

More than a year without a murder is a milestone these residents say is worth celebrating.

“I’m so used to hearing fire trucks and dogs and police knocking on your door,” Hayes said. “I’m so used to those things, but when they said no homicides, I was like, ‘Woaahh, we’re doing good.'”

The neighborhood has been served by Safe Streets violence interrupters since 2019 after becoming the epicenter of unrest in the aftermath of Freddie Gray’s death.

Wayne Brewton, and his Safe Streets team of five, say they have been working tirelessly to keep the peace.

“It’s imperative that each resident around here has the opportunity to live in harmony and feel safe,” Brewton said.

What’s happening in Penn North is also reflected across the city.

Police say there have been 36 homicides in Baltimore this year, compared to 43 at this time in 2023.

In honor of a safer Penn North, Safe Streets members threw a party and invited residents and the mayor to enjoy music and food.

Penn North community leaders say it’s also a testament to the partnership between law enforcement, Safe Streets and the community.

“That’s a contribution not only to Safe Streets, but people who work here, who live here, who pray here, who bound together and say we will not have it existing in our town right now,” said Rev. Rodney Hudson.

Since 2007, Safe Streets has been a part of Baltimore’s gun violence reduction initiatives.

According to the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Safe Street sites helped to mediate more than 2,000 conflicts that could have led to gun violence.

