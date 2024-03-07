Proposed transmission line for renewable power from Canada to New England canceled

A major electrical transmission line proposal intended to carry power to New England from Canada through Vermont and New Hampshire has been canceled. Electric utility National Grid said in an emailed statement on Thursday that it “has determined that the project is not viable at this time.” The proposed 211-mile, $2 billion Twin State Clean Energy Link was one of three projects around the country selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to receive part of $1.3 billion in investment. The proposed underground transmission line through northern Vermont to Londonderry, New Hampshire, would have been able to deliver renewable power from Canada and send renewable energy produced by future power generators off the New England coast or other sources.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.