Over 100 pupils abducted by gunmen in fresh school attack in Nigeria’s northwest, authorities say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities and locals in Nigeria say gunmen attacked a primary school in the northwest of the country on Thursday morning and abducted at least 100 pupils as they were about to start classes. Authorities were still trying to confirm the exact number of pupils abducted but the chairman of the local council, in Kaduna state, says there were “far more than 100.” It marks the second mass abduction in the West African nation in less than a week. Dozens of armed groups in the northwest and central regions target villagers and travelers for huge ransoms.

