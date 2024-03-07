Olympic long jumper Davis-Woodhall sees new commitment lead to new color of medals — gold

Every time long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall steps onto a runway, there’s a chance the silver medal she won at last year’s world championships will find a new resting place — even deeper back among her vast collection of awards. When Davis-Woodhall won that silver last year, it opened doors to sponsors, recognition and motivation. It also left a bit of a sting because first place was out there to be won. But with the Olympics a mere four months away, the 24-year-old has set herself up as the woman to beat in Paris. Over the weekend, she added the world indoor championship to her American indoor title.

